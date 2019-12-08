Purdue's offensive inconsistencies, to some extent, resurfaced vs. Northwestern, after that eruption vs. Virginia, except for this: The Boilermakers are doing a great job the past 80 minutes of basketball taking care of said basketball.

But, Purdue didn't play well on offense vs. Northwestern, as it hadn't for much of the season prior to Virginia.

But, importantly, the Boilermakers have continued to defend at a really high level, and there are a lot of ways to win basketball games, and that's certainly one of them.