PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

BREAKING: 2026 four-star cornerback Zyntreacs Otey commits to Purdue

Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Purdue's 2026 recruiting class picked up a big piece on Monday as four-star Battle Ground Academy (Tenn.) cornerback Zyntreacs Otey announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via social media.

The four-star defender chose the Boilermakers over offers from Arkansas, UConn, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss, and others. He is firmly in the 2026 Rivals250, coming in at No. 188 overall, as well as the 11th ranked cornerback in the class. During his standout sophomore season in 2023, Otey tallied 66 total tackles, with two tackles for loss, as well as two interceptions and four passes defended.

Otey visited West Lafayette in late July, where Purdue closed the deal and landed the massive commitment. There was a part of him that thought he could pull the trigger before he got to campus.

"A little bit, because I always loved going up there and seeing how it was always a good vibe every time I went up there," Otey said.

Ultimately a one-on-one conversation with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, along with the staff's persistent recruitment of him while recruiting his friend Tarrion Grant, is what sold Otey on becoming a Boilermaker early in the recruiting process.

"Last year, even though Tarrion was getting heavily recruited, they were still showing me the love even though Tarrion was their top priority. It's just the way they carry themselves when they speak. It's not just about the X's and O's to them. They're worried about developing me as a man."

Want the latest scoop on Purdue recruiting? Use promo code KICKOFF2024 to get your first year of Boiler Upload 60% off!

Advertisement

Otey has lined up mostly at safety during his high school career, but could see a future as an outside cornerback at the collegiate level. He is a ballhawking defensive back that has great instincts, while also making plays in the run game.

Ryan Walters and Purdue continue their impressive run on defensive back commitments since coming to campus in 2023. Otey's commitment gives the Boilermakers a four-star defensive back in three straight classes, as he joins Koy Beasley and Tarrion Grant (2024) and Dawayne Galloway (2025). That quartet is accompanied by high three-star talents Smiley Bradford, Luke Williams, and Earl Kulp, among others at the position.

Purdue now has a second member in its 2026 recruiting class, with Otey joining blue-chip quarterback Oscar Rios, who committed to the Boilermakers in June.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTY1MjI4MzQvNjRlOWE1ZDUxOWFmYjMxNzgwOTc3 MjhkJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYnJlYWtpbmctMjAyNi1mb3VyLXN0YXItY29ybmVyYmFjay16eW50 cmVhY3Mtb3RleS1jb21taXRzLXRvLXB1cmR1ZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcHVyZHVlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGYnJlYWtpbmctMjAyNi1mb3VyLXN0YXItY29ybmVy YmFjay16eW50cmVhY3Mtb3RleS1jb21taXRzLXRvLXB1cmR1ZSZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTM3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==