Purdue's 2026 recruiting class picked up a big piece on Monday as four-star Battle Ground Academy (Tenn.) cornerback Zyntreacs Otey announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via social media.

The four-star defender chose the Boilermakers over offers from Arkansas, UConn, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss, and others. He is firmly in the 2026 Rivals250, coming in at No. 188 overall, as well as the 11th ranked cornerback in the class. During his standout sophomore season in 2023, Otey tallied 66 total tackles, with two tackles for loss, as well as two interceptions and four passes defended.

Otey visited West Lafayette in late July, where Purdue closed the deal and landed the massive commitment. There was a part of him that thought he could pull the trigger before he got to campus.

"A little bit, because I always loved going up there and seeing how it was always a good vibe every time I went up there," Otey said.

Ultimately a one-on-one conversation with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, along with the staff's persistent recruitment of him while recruiting his friend Tarrion Grant, is what sold Otey on becoming a Boilermaker early in the recruiting process.

"Last year, even though Tarrion was getting heavily recruited, they were still showing me the love even though Tarrion was their top priority. It's just the way they carry themselves when they speak. It's not just about the X's and O's to them. They're worried about developing me as a man."