Purdue has pulled off a flip of one of its top targets in the 2025 recruiting class as three-star Hammond (Ind.) Morton Senior wide receiver Lebron Hill has flipped his commitment from Louisville to Purdue, he announced today.
Hill committed to Louisville at the beginning of June after an official visit, but then visited Purdue just two weeks later for his scheduled official visit with the Boilermakers despite the commitment. Ryan Walters and company continued to make a push for the in-state pass catcher, who now becomes Purdue's first wide receiver in the class.
“Yeah I think they still have a chance,” Hill told National Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith after his trip to West Lafayette. “Just because I'm committed, coaches have to stay consistent and keep recruiting while I continue to work on my craft!"
The newest Boilermaker commit is a top ten talent in Indiana and the 93rd best receiver in the class, according to Rivals. He chose the Boilermakers over offers from Kentucky, Miami (FL), Vanderbilt, and others.
As a junior at Morton last year, which saw him burst onto the scene as a Power 4 prospect, Hill had 30 catches for 564 yards and eight touchdowns as well as 645 kick return yards and two more touchdowns on special teams.
Hill is the big, downfield threat Purdue has been looking for at the receiver position in the class. At 6-foot-5, he is a deep ball and red zone weapon, also having elite speed for his size. When Boiler Upload watched him at the Indianapolis Rivals Camp in May, Hill consistently got separation from defenders and came down with several contested catches in the end zone. He can also make defenders miss, evident by his pedigree in the return game.
Purdue now has one of its top offensive targets and the first wide receiver locked in for the class in what was a hole previous to Hill's commitment. Quarterback commit Sawyer Anderson picks up another weapon to throw to as well, with Hill joining three-star tight end Brian Kortovich.
The Boilermakers have added four members to its 2025 class with Hill's addition, bringing the group up to nine total commitments and putting them into the top 70 in the country.
- PRO
- WR
- OT
- SDE
- OT
- WDE
- TE
- RB
- RB