Purdue has pulled off a flip of one of its top targets in the 2025 recruiting class as three-star Hammond (Ind.) Morton Senior wide receiver Lebron Hill has flipped his commitment from Louisville to Purdue, he announced today.

Hill committed to Louisville at the beginning of June after an official visit, but then visited Purdue just two weeks later for his scheduled official visit with the Boilermakers despite the commitment. Ryan Walters and company continued to make a push for the in-state pass catcher, who now becomes Purdue's first wide receiver in the class.

“Yeah I think they still have a chance,” Hill told National Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith after his trip to West Lafayette. “Just because I'm committed, coaches have to stay consistent and keep recruiting while I continue to work on my craft!"

The newest Boilermaker commit is a top ten talent in Indiana and the 93rd best receiver in the class, according to Rivals. He chose the Boilermakers over offers from Kentucky, Miami (FL), Vanderbilt, and others.