Perhaps the final piece of the puzzle for Purdue's 2024 recruiting class is now in place as JUCO wide receiver Leland Smith announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Wednesday. Smith's pledge comes days after his official visit to West Lafayette, where Purdue cemented itself as his new home.

Smith enjoyed a breakout campaign with Fullerton in 2023, making him one of the top JUCO wide receivers on the market this cycle. In nine games, Smith had 26 catches for 655 yards and nine touchdowns. His yards per catch mark of 25.2 was nearly double the team leader for Purdue last season (Deion Burks at 13.4).

The 6'5" pass catcher offers an intriguing skillset for quarterback Hudson Card and the Purdue offense. Smith has blazing speed and big play ability, along with being a red zone threat with his length. He also opened up his route tree during his one year stint with Fullerton, showing off the ability to get open in a variety of ways.

Smith joins a completely revamped wide receiver room for the Boilermakers in 2024, which features three incoming transfer pass catchers CJ Smith and De'Nylon Morrissette (Georgia) and Kam Brown (UCLA). All four of the newcomers posses elite speed on the outside for the Boilermakers, with the newest addition furthering that movement. Jahmal Edrine, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL after transferring in from FAU, is also the most experienced receiver in the group.

Purdue's overhaul of the receiver position will be one of the most intriguing storylines to watch throughout the spring and heading into the fall, with Smith only adding to that intrigue.