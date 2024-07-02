As a junior last season, Pavey tallied 53 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in nine games for the Senators. The 300-pound lineman also came on strong down the stretch, racking up seven tackles for loss in his final three outings.

The Taft (Oh.) defender holds a 5.7 Rivals Rating, while being the 34th ranked defensive tackle and 23rd ranked player out of Ohio in the 2025 recruiting class. Pavey chose the Boilermakers over other offers from Wisconsin, Indiana, North Carolina State, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia and others.

Brick Haley's defensive line unit just got bigger and better as 2025 three-star defensive tackle Drayden Pavey announced his commitment to Purdue on Tuesday. The decision comes a few weeks after he took an official visit to West Lafayette.

At 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Pavey fits the mold of a big, strong nose tackle in Purdue's five-man defensive front. He plays the run extremely well, filling gaps and constantly getting into the backfield. Taft has also utilized Pavey at defensive end, but his size suggest an interesting future at nose tackle.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith had this to say of Pavey and his commitment to the Boilermakers.

“Pavey is a fun player to watch on film. He’s very active along the line and plays with good power. His size (6-3, 300) and quickness allows him to have some position flexibility. I could see him playing defensive end in certain packages but he’s best suited to be a defensive tackle that is allowed to shoot gaps.

Pavey also plays well with his hands already which will help him see the field early. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he’s a multi-year starter for Purdue.”

With his commitment, Pavey becomes Purdue's third addition to the front seven in the class, joining fellow three-star prospects Landon Brooks (rush end) and Rashad Jones (defensive end). Pavey is also the first true defensive tackle for Brick Haley this cycle.

Upon his arrival to West Lafayette, Pavey is set to join an intriguing group of young and talented defensive linemen, including Jamarrion Harkless, Drake Carlson, Caleb Irving, and Demeco Kennedy.

The latest commitment for the Boilermakers also brings Ryan Walters' recruiting class to ten members, picking up its fifth pledge in a month.