Brees, former Purdue teammates opening restaurant in Village

Drew Brees is bringing “superfood” to Purdue. Makes sense, considering the former Purdue quarterback won a Super Bowl.

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame signal-caller is partnering with former Boilermaker teammates Kelly Kitchel, Ben Smith and Jason Loerzel to open health-oriented restaurant Everbowl in the Purdue Village.

Brees will be on hand for the grand-opening next month.

A Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant, Everbowl will be a smart-eating alternative in a West Lafayette marketplace that is loaded with unhealthy eating choices. The goal: To deliver delicious and nutritious superfood options that are easily accessible for everyone.

“This is a place where people can come, students, the public, and fuel their body with good, natural ingredients,” said Kitchel.

Everbowl is located on the ground level of the Hi-Vine Apartments at 302 Vine Street, Suite 170, in West Lafayette. This will be the second location in Indiana (Noblesville is the other) and the 46th nation-wide. Bowls range in price from $7.99 for a small, $9.99 for medium; $12.99 for large.

Kitchel says a soft grand opening is set for Thursday, August 25, when 300 free bowls will be given out from 5-8 p.m. ET.

An official grand opening will take place on Sept. 1, the day Purdue opens the 2022 football season by playing host to Penn State on a Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

That day, Brees is slated to be on hand at Everbowl to meet and greet customers from 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET.

“People can come and interact with him,” said Kitchel.

Kitchel says the business hopes to have the section of Vine Street in front of the restaurant closed to traffic to accommodate what should be a big crowd at Everbowl.

“It will be a great day,” said Kitchel. “People can come out and see what Everybowl is all about and meet Drew, too.”

What is Everbowl?

The menu is centered around customized craft Superfood Bowls. Customers can choose from one of the six local favorites or customize their own bowl with their favorite bases and unlimited fresh toppings. The menu also features smoothies and coffee. A link to their menu.

“It’s extremely healthy,” said Kitchel, whose wife, Brooke will run the store. “You've got fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Add-ins include apples, peanut butter, granola, chia pudding and much more. It’s all natural, good food that is designed to bring us back to balance.

“It's just something you have got to try. If you're skeptical on it, just give it a try, and I bet you will come back for seconds.”

Kitchel first kicked around the idea of franchising an Everbowl at the Music City Bowl last December with Smith, who has other business ventures with Brees and Loerzel. The four decided to partner on this venture at their alma mater, which they helped lead to the 2000 Big Ten title and Rose Bowl. Kitchel, Brees, Smith and Loerzel all met their spouses while students in West Lafayette. So, Purdue ties run very deep for all four.

"Everbowl is a unique concept in this market,” said Kitchel. “We hope our community will fall in love with it like we have."