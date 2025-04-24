Brian Waddell headed to Bellarmine in transfer portal

Another former Boilermaker has found a home in the transfer portal, as ex-Purdue forward Brian Waddell announced his commitment to Bellarmine on Thursday evening.

Waddell spent four years in West Lafayette after coming to Purdue from Carmel (Ind.) in the 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-7 forward played in 40 games during his time with the Boilermakers, averaged 1.1 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 5.9 minutes per game as a reserve. The redshirt junior scored five points in four different games for the Boilermakers, which marked his career-high to date.

The Purdue legacy, and son of former Purdue guard Matt Waddell, was the first Boilermaker to enter the transfer portal following last month's run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Waddell becomes the fourth of those four departures to find a landing spot after entering the portal this off-season. Three other former Boilermakers found their respective new homes previously, with Cam Heide heading to Texas, Myles Colvin committing to Wake Forest and Will Berg landing at Wichita State last week.

Bellarmine made the jump to Division I in 2020-21, but has struggled in the A-Sun. After going 20-13 in 2021-22, the Knights have seen their winning percentage decrease in each of the last three years, including a 5-26 record this season. Waddell will look to play a role in getting Bellarmine back to its winning ways under new head coach Doug Davenport.