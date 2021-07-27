Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Those are just a few of the daunting foes that await Purdue on its 2021 schedule, a slate of games that some pundits view as one of the most challenging in the nation. In fact, Phil Steele thinks Purdue has the toughest slate in the Big Ten and the fifth most difficult in the nation.

“I would agree with it,” said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. “I think every year, for the most part, we’ve had a good non-conference schedule. Then you factor in nine conference games this year. When we go to the other side, you're playing Ohio State, which is number one on that (East division) preseason, you're playing Indiana, who’s number two preseason (in the East) right there with Penn State. Michigan State, with the history and tradition with what they have."

The Boilermakers’ season starts Sept. 4 at home vs. Oregon State. There also are games at Nebraska and at Iowa, in addition to visits from Indiana and Minnesota.