Purdue will be trying to manage the injuries of two key defensive players in practice this week.

Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm confirmed Monday in his weekly media conference that junior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal will be limited in practice this week with an undisclosed lower body injury.

Kenneth Major, who had 12 tackles Saturday night, left the game in the second half against Ohio State with an upper body injury. Brohm said the redshirt freshman cornerback has an upper body injury that the medical staff and coaching staff will need to monitor throughout this week.

Purdue (4-3, 3-1 in Big Ten) will travel to Michigan State (4-3, 2-2 in Big Ten) for a noon kickoff in East Lansing.