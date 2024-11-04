Motivation lies in competition ahead for 1-7 Purdue football

At some point, you get sick of losing. You either do something about it or quit.

A 1-7 mark, lopsided blowouts, heartbreaks in overtime and everywhere in between, the Boilermakers' season can take a toll on anybody. But that hasn't been the case, at least not yet, for the locker room.

For Ryan Walters and company, the level of desire and work ethic has not wavered despite the struggles of the program this season.

"I do feel like and believe and have seen that they are held tight together and continue to work. We've had guys all through the building today, and it's their day off, getting extra film study in and extra work in the weight room," Walters said.

"So I do appreciate this team's resolve from that standpoint, and their desire to dive into the work and dig into the process and continue to fight."

Perhaps leading the most integral part of that is the players seeing the positives, even the smallest of which, that help provide optimism and belief for a roster that desperately needs it.

"I think through the failures that we've had this year, we've been able to point out reasons why, and have done our best to provide solutions so that you can point to areas where you can improve. And I think if you provide those, and then you see the improvement, you know, from some of those areas of mistakes, then it generates and keeps belief within your roster. And I think that's where we're at," Walters said.

Walters also pointed to how the coaching staff has gone about their approach this season, and staying locked in to the process set forth by themselves and the head coach.

"You have to be consistent in your approach. You can't ride the wave of emotion and start acting on impulse, because, I think then there creates doubt. You don't want doubt to start creeping in, that's when you start getting the locker room divided," Walters said.

The commitment from Walters and the Boilermakers to get things back on track or even start moving things in the right direction, remains, but all of that work has yet to pay off for the Boilermakers.

"We want to win games, and we're working tirelessly to do so, but you know, the motivation is in the competition and the individual desire to get better," Walters said.