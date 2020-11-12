The SEC has had four games called off for this weekend. The Big Ten has seen Ohio State’s trip to Maryland cancelled this week. Each week, the number of college football games not played because of COVID-19 rattles on.

The specter of a COVID outbreak has created an environment of uncertainty for every college program: Will we play? Will the game be called off? But Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has another way to look at it.

“Well, you gotta try to make it a positive,” said Brohm. “And what we've tried to do from Day One, even before we even came back for the fall, is let guys know: ‘Hey, this is a unique season. And it's really an opportunity for anyone to play. You guys that think you may not get in based on where you're at now, trust me, you can easily get in.’ “

Purdue saw its game at Wisconsin last week cancelled as the Badgers dealt with a COVID situation, giving the Boilermakers an unscheduled off week last week. In all, the Big Ten has had three games cancelled (Wisconsin at Nebraska was the first.)



Does Brohm worry about the season at some point screeching to a halt?

“As far as what's going to happen with the season, I think we proceed ahead full speed and always make sure we're safe and we're cautious and we're smart,” he said. “But at the same time, you'll try to play football if you can.”

Purdue (2-0) will do just that when it plays host to No. 23 Northwestern (3-0) on Saturday for a 5 p.m. ET kickoff on BTN. It’s a game with major Big Ten West ramifications. Sometimes, just getting to kickoff is a victory.

“That's a tough battle to fight,” said Brohm of containing the virus. “We got to continue to a good job of it, that’s communicating, that's doing all the small things, staying in small crowds, wearing a mask.

“We've had a little bit of a spike, but it's not something that we don't feel like we can play with. We feel very good that we've done a good job and we just got to make sure we stay on it. I am sure every team has taken few lumps here and there, whether it's some positives, it's contact tracing. And we have, as well.”

Trying to play football amid a pandemic has caused Purdue to alter its routine for home games.

“We used to go to our hotel and have meetings, do everything over there,” said Brohm. “We go up for dinner in the press box, we come back here at the stadium and do our meetings, everything here, with plenty of space and plenty of room, and then we go to the hotel later than we normally do and get a snack. So, there’s less time at the hotel, there's less meeting time at the hotel. We try to keep them in this environment, at this building, as long as we can.”