Burton still looking to make his mark at Purdue
Picking the best athlete in Austin Burton’s family could start an argument.
Dad Steve played quarterback at Northwestern (1982-84), while mom Ginni was an all-American swimmer at NU. And Steve’s dad, Ron, was a star running back for the Wildcats and is in the College Football Hall of Fame. Want more? Three uncles played football at Northwestern.
Then there are Austin Burton’s basketball-playing sisters. One played at Villanova (Kendall), while another hooped at Lehigh (Kayla).
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news