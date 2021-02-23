Picking the best athlete in Austin Burton’s family could start an argument.

Dad Steve played quarterback at Northwestern (1982-84), while mom Ginni was an all-American swimmer at NU. And Steve’s dad, Ron, was a star running back for the Wildcats and is in the College Football Hall of Fame. Want more? Three uncles played football at Northwestern.

Then there are Austin Burton’s basketball-playing sisters. One played at Villanova (Kendall), while another hooped at Lehigh (Kayla).