GoldandBlack.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Caleb Furst has long been established as one of the better big men in the 2021 class, and this spring and summer the junior-to-be from Fort Wayne's Blackhawk Christian will try his hand against older competition.

The 6-foot-10, 215-pound big man will play this grassroots season with his Indy Heat team up a year, in the 17-and-under age group, on the highly competitive Nike EYBL circuit.

"Why wouldn't you want to play against the best and push yourself?," Furst said.

For Furst, that means being tested defensively, in his ability, he says, to guard multiple positions, and physically, where he's worked to get stronger and appears to be benefiting from those efforts, having filled out some, complementing well his ability to run the floor, which he does very well.