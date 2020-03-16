MORE: Georgia cornerback commits to Purdue

Purdue added to its 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of Brandon Calloway over the weekend. The Griffin, Ga., product is the third player in the Boilermakers' Class of 2021, joining offensive lineman Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter and receiver Preston Terrell.

Calloway is a Rivals.com three-star cornerback who also possessed offers from Illinois, Tennessee State and Samford. Wake Forest and Notre Dame were among those also interested. It came down to the Boilermakers and Illini, according to Calloway.

Griffin High is a Class 5A school in a seven-class Georgia system. Griffin, Ga., is about 35 miles south of Atlanta.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Kareem Reid, Calloway's coach at Griffin High, to get the low-down on Calloway.

