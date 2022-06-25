Carmel defensive lineman Will Heldt commits to Purdue

Purdue bolstered an already-strong defensive line class on Saturday, landing Carmel High School defensive end Will Heldt, a few weeks after he officially visited West Lafayette.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect chose Purdue over Iowa, which he officially visited last weekend. Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Duke and many others also offered Heldt, whose commitment extended a run of success for the Boilermakers at Carmel, the alma mater of assistant coach Mark Hagen.

Safety/linebacker Winston Berglund committed to Purdue in the spring. Defensive lineman Cole Brevard — a transfer from Penn State — followed thereafter.

Heldt is Purdue's fourth defensive line commitment, joining defensive tackles Drake Carlson and Saadiq Clements and edge rusher Micah Carter.

Purdue now has 10 2023 commitments, that number likely to grow following this weekend's slate of official visits.

More to come ...



