 Kobe Lewis | transfer | Purdue | Central Michigan
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-12 22:24:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Central Michigan RB transfer Kobe Lewis is explosive, elusive and ready

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
A preseason right ACL injury cost Kobe Lewis the 2021 season, but he says he's cleared and ready to practice.
A preseason right ACL injury cost Kobe Lewis the 2021 season, but he says he's cleared and ready to practice.

Explosive. Elusive.

Those are two of the words that Central Michigan's Kobe Lewis uses to describe himself as a running back.

Lewis visited West Lafayette over the weekend and announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Sunday night. He's the 11th portal commitment for Purdue since the end of the 2021 season. He will have two years of eligibility and move to campus soon.

