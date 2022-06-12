Purdue lands Central Michigan RB from transfer portal

Purdue's search for a transfer portal running back is over: Central Michigan's Kobe Lewis committed on Sunday night.



Lewis is a grad transfer who suffered a preseason knee injury that forced him to miss the the 2021 season. A member of the Class of 2018, Lewis has two seasons of eligibility. He entered the portal June 6.



Lewis will join a Purdue running back room that is highlighted by King Doerue, Dylan Downing and Sampson James, who sat out 2021 after transferring from Indiana.

In four seasons with the Chippewas, the 5-11, 220-pound Lewis rushed 297 times for 1,579 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 40 passes for 270 yards and a TD, while running back 51 kickoffs for 1,133 yards. His top season was 2019, when Lewis rushed for 1,074 yards and 12 TDs.

In 2020, the Americus, Ga., native ran for 468 yards and six TDs in a six-game season that was shortened due to the pandemic.

Purdue had a commitment from Cal's Christopher Brooks in December, but he backed out and signed with BYU. Purdue also pursued Minnesota's Ky Thomas (Kansas), Stanford's Nathaniel Peat (Missouri) and Virginia's Wayne Taulapapa (Washington), among others, before landing Lewis, who visited this weekend.



Lewis is the 11th transfer Jeff Brohm has landed since the end of the 2021 season, joining LEO Scotty Humpich (Murray State), nose tackle Cole Brevard (Penn State), cornerbacks Reese Taylor (Indiana), Tee Denson (Kansas State) and Bryce Hampton (Adams State), offensive linemen Sione Finau (Florida International) and Daniel Johnson (Kent State) and wideouts Charlie Jones (Iowa), Tyrone Tracy (Iowa) and Elijah Canion (Auburn).