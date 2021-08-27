Chance to kick in big-time fueled Fineran's move from Samford to Purdue

Big stadium. Small stadium. FBS. FCS. Kicking is kicking according to Mitchell Fineran. That's the hope as he makes the transition from FCS Samford to FBS Purdue this season.

“We kick off from the same spot on the field on kickoffs, we kick field goals on the same uprights,” said Fineran. “It's definitely a little different playing in front of bigger crowds. Just because it's louder and stuff, so you can't hear as good. But I'd say the fundamentals of kicking and just kicking all-around, there's not that much difference.”