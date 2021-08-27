 Fineran | Purdue kicker
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-27 15:04:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Chance to kick in big-time fueled Fineran's move from Samford to Purdue

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: GoldandBlack.com Training Camp Central

Big stadium. Small stadium. FBS. FCS. Kicking is kicking according to Mitchell Fineran. That's the hope as he makes the transition from FCS Samford to FBS Purdue this season.

“We kick off from the same spot on the field on kickoffs, we kick field goals on the same uprights,” said Fineran. “It's definitely a little different playing in front of bigger crowds. Just because it's louder and stuff, so you can't hear as good. But I'd say the fundamentals of kicking and just kicking all-around, there's not that much difference.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}