GoldandBlack.com Training Camp Central

Aug. 3

Gold andBlack Radio podcast: Training camp preview

Notebook: Bobinski talks football vaccinations, Ross-Ade staffing and more

Aug. 5

Training camp schedule

Five training camp storylines

Aug. 6

Players to watch in training camp

2021 roster

Video: Jeff Brohm after practice No. 1

Day One notebook

GoldandBlack.com Gallery: Day One

Deep Dive: Practice No. 1

Aug. 7

GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Training camp kicks off

Aug. 8

Video: QB coach Brian Brohm

Videos: QBs Plummer, O'Connell, Burton, Alaimo

Another training camp, another QB competition

Deep Dive: Practice No. 2

Aug. 9

LB Semisi Fakasiieiki suffers injury in Monday's practice

Videos: Purdue LBs Alexander, Graham, Brothers, Karlaftis

Video: Purdue co-DC/LB coach Brad Lambert

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue through three practices

Deep Dive: Practice No. 3

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Offensive approach, other football topics

Aug. 10

Video: Purdue co-OC/WR coach JaMarcus Shephard

Videos: Purdue WRs Bell, Wright, Rice, Thompson, Sheffield

GoldandBlack.com Gallery: Purdue's Tuesday training camp practice

Deep Dive: Practice No. 4

Need a big play? Look to David Bell. Again. And again. And again.

Aug. 11

Finally healthy, Yanni Karlaftis ready to make Purdue debut impactful

Purdue 2021 football season ticket sales are on the rise

Weekly Word: Purdue training camp, basketball and more

Aug. 12

Video: Purdue Co-DC/secondary coach Ron English

Videos: Purdue safeties Allen, Jefferson, Kane

Deep Dive: Practice No. 5

GoldandBlack.com Gallery: Purdue's Thursday football practice

Marshall transfer Thompson is where he always wanted to be: Purdue

Aug. 13

Video: Purdue offensive line coach Dale Williams

Videos: O-linemen Long, Witt, Holstege, Miller

Running back Sampson James moving from IU to Purdue

Deep Dive: Practice No. 6

GoldandBlack.com Gallery: Friday's Purdue football camp practice

Aug. 14

GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue QBs, transfers and much more

Video: Jeff Brohm after scrimmage No. 1

Defense is winner of first Purdue scrimmage

Aug. 15

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Saturday's scrimmage, alliances and more

Aug. 16

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Knowns, unknowns after first scrimmage

Videos: Purdue CBs Trice, Mackey, Romphf

Video: Purdue CB coach James Adams

LB O.C. Brothers is speedy dervish primed for just-add-water impact

Aug. 17

Videos: Purdue RBs Horvath, Doerue, Downing

Video: Purdue RB coach Chris Barclay

Tyler Witt's business is blocking and tattoos. And business is good

