The first Boilermaker off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft came in the fourth round, as wide receiver Charlie Jones was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 131st overall pick.

Jones becomes the third Purdue wide receiver drafted in as many years, following fellow All-Americans David Bell (2022) and Rondale Moore (2021).

The Iowa transfer came to West Lafayette ahead of the 2022 season and became one of the biggest breakout stars in college football last year. Jones set the single-season program record with 1,361 receiving yards while hauling in 110 catches and scoring 12 touchdowns for the Boilermakers.

Prior to Purdue, he was the Big Ten Returner of the Year with the Hawkeyes, which could come in handy early in his NFL career.

The former walk-on will catch passes from Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Joe Burrow on Sundays next fall in Cincinnati. He joins the loaded Bengals receiving corps of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and others. Jones could slide in as a reserve receiver, specifically in the slot and make an impact on special teams.

He will also join forces with another former Boilermaker, Markus Bailey, who was drafted by the Bengals in 2020.