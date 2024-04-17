Spring football is wrapping up and Purdue has its first departure to the transfer portal as redshirt freshman Christian Womack has officially entered the portal per his twitter profile . Womack did not appear in any games last season.

Womack was an unrated commit per the Rivals rankings and he was one of the final commitments during the 2023 cycle. He did not commit until May 7, 2023, with only Jayden Dixon-Veal committing after him.

He has four years of eligibility left, but he was well down the depth chart at running back. Devin Mockobee and Reggie Love III are a very clear top two in the backfield, but there is no clear No. 3 behind them. Womack rushed for 3,494 rush yards and 47 touchdowns in his HS career in Tomball, TX.

The departure leaves walk-on Addai Lewellin as the next most-experienced back on the roster with 2 carries for 7 yards. True freshman Jaheim Merriweather should also be in the mix for carries.