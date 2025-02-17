Advertisement
Published Feb 17, 2025
College Basketball Rankings February 17
Travis Miller  •  BoilerUpload
(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)
After two comfortable victories the week before it was a disastrous week for Purdue. The Boilermakers dropped both games last week, inclouding one by 10 points at home. Purdue is mortal in Mackey Arena this year with two losses (so far) in conference play. That is now playing a large role in the Big Ten race.

In the AP Poll Purdue remains in a decent spot thanks to a plethora of wins and one of the most difficult schedules in the country, but losses are losses, and that means a drop in this week's poll.

Ap Poll - February 10
TeamFirst Place VotesOverall Votes

1. Auburn

59

1,499

2. Florida

1

1,387

3. Duke


1,382

4. Alabama


1,335

5. Houston


1,290

6. Tennessee

1,147

7. Texas A&M

1,140

8. Iowa State

1,034

9. Texas Tech

969

10. St. John's

993

11. Wisconsin

879

12. Michigan

734

13. Purdue

732

14. Michigan State

724

15. Missouri

573

16. Marquette

527

17. Kentucky

518

18. Clemson

499

19. Arizona

362

20. Maryland

361

21. Mississippi State

325

22. Memphis

308

23. Kansas

193

24. Ole Miss

177

25. Louisville

137

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1.

