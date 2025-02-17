College Basketball Rankings February 17

After two comfortable victories the week before it was a disastrous week for Purdue. The Boilermakers dropped both games last week, inclouding one by 10 points at home. Purdue is mortal in Mackey Arena this year with two losses (so far) in conference play. That is now playing a large role in the Big Ten race.

In the AP Poll Purdue remains in a decent spot thanks to a plethora of wins and one of the most difficult schedules in the country, but losses are losses, and that means a drop in this week's poll.