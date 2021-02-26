First it was Nick Holt. Then, Bob Diaco. Now, it’s Brad Lambert’s turn to coordinate the Purdue defense. Three coordinators in three years.



Lambert’s marching orders: Be aggressive.

“We want to be an attacking, Down-4 team,” said Lambert after practice on Friday. “That's who we are. We'll slide into some Down-3 stuff, but we're gonna be an attacking Down-4 team. That's who we were at Marshall (were Lambert ran the defense the last two season) and we'll bring that same mentality here. It all depends, too, on how good are you up front.”

That’s what Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was preaching as the program was entering spring football last week coming off a 2-4 season and looking for its first winning record since 2017.

Be aggressive. Attack. Make plays. Brohm will get a good look at his new defense during a scrimmage Saturday morning.

"I definitely want to see us go out there and compete," said Brohm. "Challenge plays, play aggressive. I want us to be physical. I want us to get after the quarterback and I want to make sure that we have a defense that has the identity that I believe in. And I think that's going to be the goal. I want our players that when they take the field to understand that, yes, we are going to challenge things. We are going to be aggressive in our approach. We are going to gamble if we have to.”

And Brohm will be very involved in the defense, which is breaking in two other new assistants in addition to Lambert, the co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach: line coach Mark Hagen and cornerbacks coach Ron English.



Soon, another new defensive assistant will be board to replace co-coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, who just as spring ball started left for the same position at Penn State. A replacement likely won’t come until after spring ball concludes on March 19.

“He’s had quite a bit involvement so far,” said Lambert of Brohm. “He comes in with us every day. I enjoy it because he brings an offensive perspective. What happens to you on defense, you think you're affecting the offense in a certain way. But when you get a perspective from an offensive coach who looks at it from the other side, it can really help you. He’s been extremely helpful from that standpoint.

“He and I talked about that through the interview process. He said he wanted to be more involved in. We welcome that. I really do appreciate his perspective on things on how they attack certain defenses. I'll ask him all the time: What would bother him in this situation? Does this even affect the offense? And he'll be able to tell us that and help us from that standpoint.”

Lambert arrived in West Lafayette with an extensive resume. The 56-year-old most recently was Marshall defensive coordinator/safeties coach. He also coordinated the defense at Wake Forest and was head coach at Charlotte (2011-18). Now, he’s in charge of reversing the fortunes of the Boilermaker defense.

“This defense is pretty much, if not the same, similar to our defense two years ago under Coach Holt,” said sixth-year senior linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki.



