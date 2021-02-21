GoldandBlack.com has confirmed a Yahoo! Sports report that Purdue co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter is leaving for a defensive assistant job at Penn State.

Poindexter was an original member of Jeff Brohm's Purdue staff, arriving in West Lafayette in 2017. Penn State recently saw safeties coach Tim Banks leave to take the defensive coordinator job at Tennessee.

Poindexter is the fourth defensive assistant from the 2020 Boilermaker staff to depart. Purdue parted ways with co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Bob Diaco and cornerbacks coach Greg Brown. Line coach Terrance Jamison left for the same job at Illinois.

Purdue hired Brad Lambert from Marshall to be co-DC/linebackers coach, Ron English from Florida to coach cornerbacks and Mark Hagen from Texas to coach the line.

The Boilermakers are believed to be moving to a base defense that will feature a four-man front. Lambert is expected to be multiple in his scheme. Purdue needs its defense to generate more turnovers and sacks while also improving at getting off the field on third downs. Last season, the Boilermakers allowed 254.4 passing yards per game, the third worst mark in the Big Ten.

During his press conference last Thursday to open spring ball, Brohm spoke about a need to be more aggressive on defense coming off a 2-4 season, his fourth in West Lafayette.

Brohm also has tweaked his offensive staff, making senior analyst Neil Callaway a full-time, on-field coach with the title of assistant offensive line coach. To make room for Callaway, tight ends coach Ryan Wallace was moved to an off-field position where he will continue to work with tight ends and special teams. Offensive line coach Dale Williams also will work with tight ends.