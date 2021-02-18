Three years, three different defensive leaders for Jeff Brohm's staff.

Purdue parted ways with Nick Holt (a surprise) after the 2019 season and then did the same with Bob Diaco (not a surprise) after last season. Now, it's Brad Lambert's turn to run the defense.

Lambert's official title is "co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach," but he'll be the one pushing the buttons on a unit that's looking to improve. Lambert isn't the lone new face on the defensive staff. Brohm also brought in Mark Hagen to coach the line and Ron English to coach cornerbacks. And Brohm seems pleased with his new additions, who will work with hold over Anthony Poindexter, a co-coordinator/safeties coach.

"I really wanted to get a collection of guys that had a lot of experience, that have coordinated things on their own, to a certain degree, but are also great people and understand that some things are going to work, some things aren’t," said Brohm on Thursday. "We have to be able to work together, and then figure things out beforehand, hopefully but definitely be able to adjust during the season.

"Everyone's going to have a voice and we're all going to work together collectively to put together the best plan we can to go out there and win."

Brohm also is going to a voice in the defensive decision-making.

“Without question," said Brohm. "Without question.

"You know this defense will have to have my identity. I've been heavily involved ever since the season has been over."

Brohm didn't go into specifics about scheme on Thursday, but it's believed the Boilermakers will operate from a four-man base front. And there are three areas for this defense to hone in on moving forward coming off a 2-4 season that saw Purdue drop its final four games.

• Sacks: Purdue finished last in the Big Ten in 2020 with just five in six games.

• Takeaways: The unit generated just seven—and just one over the last four games, all losses. Only two Big Ten teams had fewer takeaways in 2020.

• Third-down defense: Purdue finished No. 13 in the Big Ten, allowing opponents to convert 43.7 percent of the time (38-of-87).

"I definitely want to see us go out there and compete," said Brohm. "Challenge plays, play aggressive. I want us to be physical. I want us to get after the quarterback and I want to make sure that we have a defense that has the identity that I believe in. And I think that's going to be the goal. I want our players that when they take the field to understand that, yes, we are going to challenge things. We are going to be aggressive in our approach. We are going to gamble if we have to."

Story continues below photo

