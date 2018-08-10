Prior Q&As ($): Sulaiman Kpaka | Steven Faucheux | TJ Sheffield

Over the next few weeks, GoldandBlack.com will roll out interviews from the coaches of the 2019 recruiting class. In this one we caught up with head coach Jeff Fox to talk about what kind of talent Purdue is getting in DB Nyles Beverly, who Purdue projects for cornerback.

Fox says the 6-foot, 185-pound Beverly has the potential to instantly help the Purdue defense as a nickel cornerback or on special teams.