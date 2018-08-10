Coach View: Nyles Beverly
Over the next few weeks, GoldandBlack.com will roll out interviews from the coaches of the 2019 recruiting class. In this one we caught up with head coach Jeff Fox to talk about what kind of talent Purdue is getting in DB Nyles Beverly, who Purdue projects for cornerback.
Fox says the 6-foot, 185-pound Beverly has the potential to instantly help the Purdue defense as a nickel cornerback or on special teams.
GoldandBlack.com: What kind of player is Purdue getting?
Fox: “Purdue is getting a true cover cornerback that can absolutely run, match routes and make plays on the football. I can’t stress how impressive his closing speed can be when he sees the ball in the air. They’re getting a player that has started all 20 games for us as a sophomore and junior and will be a leader for us this season as a senior.”
