Over the course of the next few months, GoldandBlack.com will roll out interviews with the coaches of Purdue's 2019 recruiting commitments to this point.

In this one we caught up with Scott Blade, the head coach at Independence High School in Thompson's Station, Tenn., to talk about what kind of talent Purdue is getting in three-star T.J. Sheffield, who gave his verbal pledge to the Boilermakers last week less than a month after having his verbal pledge to Notre Dame fall through.

Blade says he's excited about Sheffield's potential in Jeff Brohm's offensive scheme at Purdue as the 5-foot-10, 165-pound athlete has the ability to play multiple receiver positions.