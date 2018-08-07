Coach View: T.J. Sheffield
More: Purdue stuck with Sheffield and it paid off
Over the course of the next few months, GoldandBlack.com will roll out interviews with the coaches of Purdue's 2019 recruiting commitments to this point.
In this one we caught up with Scott Blade, the head coach at Independence High School in Thompson's Station, Tenn., to talk about what kind of talent Purdue is getting in three-star T.J. Sheffield, who gave his verbal pledge to the Boilermakers last week less than a month after having his verbal pledge to Notre Dame fall through.
Blade says he's excited about Sheffield's potential in Jeff Brohm's offensive scheme at Purdue as the 5-foot-10, 165-pound athlete has the ability to play multiple receiver positions.
GoldandBlack.com: What kind of player is Purdue getting next summer?
Blade: "He's a kid with a skill set that works for a major college football program. He can run routes, has the ball skills, speed and quickness that these types of programs and coaches are looking for. He's a player with versatility because we use him at wide receiver, kick returner, running back and he even plays cornerback. He's a very coachable kid that takes responsibility for his own mistakes and the mistakes of his teammates. He's the hardest worker on our team and I believe it's for that reason that he's also the most productive player on our roster. He's our strongest player pound-for-pound who works in the weight room and he's not a prima donna like a lot of these kids that start to get this recruiting attention. I'm, of course, biased but I have to say Purdue is getting a gem in T.J. Sheffield."
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news