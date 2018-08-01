GoldandBlack.com: What kind of player is Purdue getting next summer?

Wadl: "They're getting a high-level two-sport athlete in my opinion because he's very solid thrower of the shot put and the discuss on our track and field team as well. He throws the shot put 50 feet and I believe can throw the discuss at about 155 feet so you're talking about an athlete at 270 pounds that can do a number of things that require solid footwork, discipline and positioning as well as strength.

"Purdue is getting a really good leader to where I don't remember a single time that Steven said something to another teammate that was inappropriate or at the wrong time. That's rare nowadays and Steven really takes that right thing, right time and right place to heart when he decides to say something. He's always been coachable and supportive of what the coaching staff is trying to accomplish from a team standpoint. Honestly, with our coach resigning and the transition that is happening here this season, his leadership has been needed more than ever and he and few other seniors have really risen to the occasion in that regard. No other staff member has left and part of that is his commitment to this community and program. We've had back-to-back 2-8 seasons here and I think he's really doing all he can to make sure his class isn't remembered for that kind of record. The kids are working hard, they are, and that's a reflection of Steven making sure people are doing the right things. He's a smart kid, really good student and he certainly wasn't afraid of an academically challenging school because he'll handle that just fine."