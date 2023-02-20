News More News
College Basketball AP Poll February 20: Purdue Drops to #5

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) high-fives Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the NCAA s men s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 82-55.
Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) high-fives Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the NCAA s men s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 82-55. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

It was a mixed bag last week for Purdue. The Boilers got their worst loss of the season in terms of margin, as well as their largest margin of victory in Big Ten play. The selection committee still had Purdue on the 1 line even before the Ohio State game, so the Boilers stayed in the top 5 of the AP Poll as expected, even if it is the lowest ranking the Boilermakers have had since early December.

Ap Poll - December 5
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Houston

48

1,534

2. Alabama

7

1,448

3. Virginia

7

1,409

4. UCLA


1,336

5.Purdue

1,294

6. Virginia

1,228

7. Arizona

1,213

8. Texas

1,083

9.Baylor

1,013

10. Marquette

968

11. Tennessee

887

12. Gonzaga

856

13. Miami (FL)

833

14. Kansas State

666

15. St. Mary's

650

16. Xavier

563

17. Indiana

539

18. UConn

440

19. Creighton

361

20. Providence

350

21. Northwestern

349

22. San Diego State

336

23. Iowa State

309

24. TCU

162

25. Texas A&M

125

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 54, Pittsburgh 34, Maryland 14, Oral Roberts 14, Kentucky 12, Boise State 12, Arkansas 6, Florida Atlantic 6, Charleston 4, Missouri 3, Duke 3, Illinois 2, Kent State 2, Nevada 1, Oklahoma State 1

