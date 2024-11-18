Advertisement
Published Nov 18, 2024
College Basketball Rankings November 18
(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

When you beat one of the top two teams in the country, even at home, it is a great way to move up in the polls. After knocking off Alabama on Friday night Purdue finds itself back in the top 10 of the AP Poll this week, with plenty of other games on the schedule to make sure it stays there for a while.

Ap Poll - November 13
TeamFirst Place VotesOverall Votes

1. Kansas

49

1,509

2. Connecticut

7

1,416

3. Gonzaga

2

1,397

4. Auburn

3

1,370

5. Iowa State


1,184

6. Purdue

1,172

7. Houston

1,091

8. Alabama

1,084

9. Kentucky

1,009

10. North Carolina

969

11.Tennessee

942

12. Duke

914

13. Baylor

765

14. Creighton

722

15. Marquette

630

16. Indiana

573

17. Arizona

437

18. Cincinnati

412

19. Wisconsin

370

20. Arkansas

313

21. Florida

302

22. St. John's

270

23. Texas A&M

233

24. Rutgers

143

25. Illinois

116

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES Texas Tech 109, Mississippi 103, Xavier 89, BYU 27, UCF 21, Texas 17, VCU 17, Michigan St. 16, Mississippi St. 15, Ohio St. 13, Miami 10, Pittsburgh 9, Oregon 7, Memphis 6, Penn St. 4, Providence 4, Utah St. 3, Kansas St 3, Clemson 2, Furman 2, Arizona St 2, Michigan 1, Hofstra 1, Maryland 1.

On another positive note, check out this feature on Caleb Furst that my friend Paul Banks recently wrote, with some help from me. You can also check out his latest Caleb the Elf video from our sponsor, Reindeer Shuttle.

