College Basketball Rankings November 18

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 87-78. (Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

When you beat one of the top two teams in the country, even at home, it is a great way to move up in the polls. After knocking off Alabama on Friday night Purdue finds itself back in the top 10 of the AP Poll this week, with plenty of other games on the schedule to make sure it stays there for a while.

Ap Poll - November 13 Team First Place Votes Overall Votes 1. Kansas 49 1,509 2. Connecticut 7 1,416 3. Gonzaga 2 1,397 4. Auburn 3 1,370 5. Iowa State

1,184 6. Purdue 1,172 7. Houston 1,091 8. Alabama 1,084 9. Kentucky 1,009 10. North Carolina 969 11.Tennessee 942 12. Duke

914 13. Baylor 765 14. Creighton 722 15. Marquette 630 16. Indiana 573 17. Arizona 437 18. Cincinnati 412 19. Wisconsin 370 20. Arkansas 313 21. Florida 302 22. St. John's 270 23. Texas A&M 233 24. Rutgers 143 25. Illinois 116

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES Texas Tech 109, Mississippi 103, Xavier 89, BYU 27, UCF 21, Texas 17, VCU 17, Michigan St. 16, Mississippi St. 15, Ohio St. 13, Miami 10, Pittsburgh 9, Oregon 7, Memphis 6, Penn St. 4, Providence 4, Utah St. 3, Kansas St 3, Clemson 2, Furman 2, Arizona St 2, Michigan 1, Hofstra 1, Maryland 1.

