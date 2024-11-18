College Basketball Rankings November 18

When you beat one of the top two teams in the country, even at home, it is a great way to move up in the polls. After knocking off Alabama on Friday night Purdue finds itself back in the top 10 of the AP Poll this week, with plenty of other games on the schedule to make sure it stays there for a while.
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES Texas Tech 109, Mississippi 103, Xavier 89, BYU 27, UCF 21, Texas 17, VCU 17, Michigan St. 16, Mississippi St. 15, Ohio St. 13, Miami 10, Pittsburgh 9, Oregon 7, Memphis 6, Penn St. 4, Providence 4, Utah St. 3, Kansas St 3, Clemson 2, Furman 2, Arizona St 2, Michigan 1, Hofstra 1, Maryland 1.
On another positive note, check out this feature on Caleb Furst that my friend Paul Banks recently wrote, with some help from me. You can also check out his latest Caleb the Elf video from our sponsor, Reindeer Shuttle.
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.