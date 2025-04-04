Purdue football offers Ohio defensive tackle transfer Cam Rice

After Purdue landed a commitment from former Tennessee State linebacker Sanders Ellis earlier this week, another transfer defender has been added to the Boilermakers' board of portal targets on Friday.

Ohio defensive tackle transfer Cam Rice shared on X that Purdue was the latest to offer since he hit the portal on Wednesday. Rice has been a highly coveted defensive lineman on the open market, holding reported offers from Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi State, South Florida, West Virginia, FAU, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Boise State, Memphis, UTEP, New Mexico, App State, Western Kentucky, Arkansas State and Sam Houston State.

Rice began his career at West Virginia in 2021 as a walk-in before transferring to West Liberty (Division-II) for two seasons and getting back to Division-I, playing for Ohio in 2024. While playing for West Liberty, Rice racked up 89 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman was also a key contributor for Ohio last season, tallying 30 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss and three sacks.

Purdue is now on the hunt for additional reinforcements on the interior defensive line in Mike Scherer's defense. The Boilermakers brought in TJ Lindsey via the portal earlier this off-season, who has been a standout during spring practice. Returners Mo Omonode, Jamarius Dinkins, Demeco Kennedy, and Jamarrion Harkless are also vying for key roles along Kelvin Green's defensive line.

The Boilermakers are looking to add to that existing group of big defensive linemen, with Rice becoming the first known target at the position in the spring portal window.