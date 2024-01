Another defensive back is headed for West Lafayette out of the transfer portal, as Colorado transfer cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove announced his commitment to Purdue on Sunday.

Breedlove was originally a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, signing with Ole Miss after being recruited by now Purdue cornerbacks coach Sam Carter. The 5’11” defender transferred to Colorado for the 2023 campaign, playing in nine games making 12 tackles and having a forced fumble.

The transfer defensive back now reunites with Carter with the Boilermakers, becoming the second secondary addition of the cycle for Walters and company. Breedlove joins Georgia transfer Nyland Green in the defensive backfield and is the 14th incoming transfer overall.

Breedlove and Green join the returning cast of Markevious Brown, Botros Alisandro and Derrick Rogers Jr..