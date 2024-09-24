Myles Colvin was supposed to talk to media Monday. Then a scrimmage play gone wrong got in the way.



Purdue was playing a variant of five-on-five near the end of its first practice of the season, and Colvin's team was up by about a dozen points in the eight-minute game. With time almost up, a defender swiped the ball from Colvin, and after the play the sophomore wing smacked the Mackey Arena wall, his face scrunched up.

He beelined for the trainer's room minutes later, holding his battered hand in the palm of his other and leaving only his teammates to put that level of competitiveness into words.

"(Head coach Matt Painter) wants people that are going to fight for their spot, not be entitled, dive after loose balls," redshirt junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn said. "When you have a whole team of that, practices really get competitive."

Painter said he encourages competition in practice, even though the players who come out on the wrong end of it can have their playing time choked to a trickle – forwards Ethan Morton and Caleb Furst barely factored into Purdue's Final Four run last year despite being stalwarts at points in their careers. Morton transferred in the spring, when Purdue ran out of scholarship spots for him. Furst has stuck around to his senior year to compete yet again for scarce minutes.

Painter has now collected players willing to endure the crucible of fighting every practice for a chance that may never come.

"We're successful because the people we've signed weren't scared of that," Painter said. "They're like, 'I'll compete.' That's what championship level teams have."



