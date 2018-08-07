GoldandBlack.com

Cory Trice may be the face of Purdue's new direction in the secondary
More: Freshman Elijah Ball working in different rolesJackson Anthrop had snuck behind Cory Trice deep down the middle of the field during a 7-on-7 drill on Day 1 of Purdue training camp.Easy touchd...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news