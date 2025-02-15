Wisconsin 94, Purdue 84: Postgame Video

Purdue had not lost a game in mackey Arena by double digits since a 70-53 loss to Michigan on January 22, 2021. Since that was the COVID season with full fans, today was Purdue's first double digit home loss with a full crowd sinve Febraury 11, 2020 when Penn State won 88-76.

Today's 94-84 loss to Wisconsin caps a very frustrating week for the Boilermakers that saw them fall out of the Big Ten race overall in lieu of help elsewhere. Purdue gave up 58 second half points after giving up 40 on Tuesday at Michigan. Now the Boilermakers find themselves in a must-win situation heading to Michigan State this week if they want to stay in the conference race.

Here is all of Boiler Upload's postagame video from Mackey Arena.



