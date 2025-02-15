Game Wrap | Wisconsin 94, Purdue 84 | Defense dooms Boilers in 2nd half

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue loses at home for just the second time this season, 94-84.



In what was a showdown of two of Big Ten's best teams, Wisconsin's offensive dominated the Boilers. Despite losing Kamari McGee to a flagrant two in the first half, Wisconsin's guards were able to get into the paint whenever it wanted against Purdue in the second half.



Wisconsin shot better than 60% from the field, and Purdue couldn't force a miss from inside the arc.



Purdue's offense was working through Trey Kaufman-Renn throuhgout the night with TKR getting 30 points.



But for every Purdue basket, Wisconsin seemed to find an open shooter on the perimeter or an open lane to the hoop.



Case in point, Kaufman-Renn found Fletcher Loyer in the corner with just over five minutes left to play in the game for a three that cut Wisconsin's lead to 75-69.



On the next possession, Wisconsin's John Tonge got free for a dunk at the other end. Then John Blackwell got inside on the next possession and hit a floater.



A Myles Colvin three would cut back into the lead 81-74 with 2:53 to play but on the next possession, Klesmit got inside and drew a foul at the rim.

As good as Trey Kaufman-Renn was, John Tonje was even better, leading the game with 32 points on just 15 shots.



Purdue's lead was as much as nine in the first half, but a flagrant call against Wisconsin seemed to turn the game in the Badgers favor.

Foul trouble and a curious whistle started to take over this game a little past midway through the first half.



In short succession, John Blackwell and Steven Crowl both picked up second fouls for Wisconsin. Then to make matters worse, point guard Kamari McGee got called for a foul as he ran through a Trey Kaufman-Renn screen. Officials immediately went to the monitors to review the play.



McGee who had his arm extended chasing Smith, made inadvertant contact with Kaufman-Renn's lower mid section. The refs determined it was contact below the waste and ejected McGee. The flagrant two gave TKR two free throws and the ball, and the follow CJ Cox mid-range jumper gave Purdue a 31-22 lead with less than seven minutes in the first half.

A frustrated Gard wasn't happy with much of the whistle in the first half, including a sloppy play that saw multiple Badgers get knocked to the ground on a possession that turned into a Purdue steal.



Frustrations seemed to crescendo with both sides when Max Klesmit appeared to lower his shoulder and knock Loyer to the ground, just past mid court, and right in front of the referee and Matt Painter. There was no call.



Wisconsin made the most of the uneven finish with Purdue's offense once again finishing on a scoring drought, not scoring in the final 2:26 of the first half.



Wisconsin on the other hand got a John Tonje step back three to cut the lead to 37-36 at half.

Wisconsin's offense was never kept in check in the second half. Wisconsin hit 12 of 30 three-point attempts and was even more deadly from inside the arc making 90% of its two-point attempts.



A Big Ten race that Purdue was on top of just a week ago is starting to slip out of the Boilers hands. Purdue moves to four losses in the conference, two behind leader Michigan, and a game behind Michigan State.



The Badgers on the other hand are tied with Purdue with four losses and with a favorable schedule to finish the season, could make a late charge for the conference.