The fourth Boilermaker picked in the NFL Draft and the first on the defensive side of the ball, Cory Trice was selected in the seventh round by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He joins former teammates Charlie Jones, Aidan O'Connell and Payne Durham.

The selection gives Purdue four representatives drafted, the most since 2006. Trice is also the first Purdue cornerback selected in an NFL Draft since Anthony Brown in 2016.

Trice had an up-and-down career in West Lafayette, largely due to injury troubles. He broke onto the scene as a redshirt freshman as he had 35 total tackles and three interceptions, including one pick six. He played a full season for the first time (Covid-19 shortened 2020 season aside) as a fifth-year senior in 2022. Trice led the Boilermakers with 10 pass breakups, while adding two interceptions from his cornerback post.

Pittsburgh addressed their need at cornerback in the draft. Trice joins Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. as the Steelers two defensive back draft picks this weekend. The Steelers' secondary also includes Patrick Peterson. Arthur Maulet, Levin Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon.

Trice will battle for a spot on the active roster this off-season and during training camp, but his combination of size and speed makes him an intriguing prospect heading into his rookie year.