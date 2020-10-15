Every time J.D. Dellinger walks into Purdue’s Kozuch Football Performance Complex, it happens: He gets tested.

That’s the new normal for the Boilermakers’ fifth-year senior kicker—and for all Big Ten football players and staffers—as the program pushes forward trying to play a 2020 season amid a pandemic. There are football games to be played--and money to be made. And those things won’t happen if myriad players are forced to the sideline by COVID-19.

“Every day before practice, you come to the lobby,” said Dellinger. “… and they have a whole testing station there. You walk up and you get this rapid test, and you just stick it up your nose, do the swirls for however long they tell you to do it. Then, you get (results) back within 30 minutes …

“You're clear and unless they come get you.”

Players typically go from being tested to position meetings.

“We have meetings for over an hour after you get tested,” said Dellinger. “If you get here early enough, you could theoretically get your test back before meetings even start. So, you're not going to be really in (with) the general team, you'll just be in your specific position group, I guess. But, you will 100 percent get your test results back before anyone goes out there to practice.”

When the Big Ten announced on Sept. 16 that it would play a 2020 season beginning Oct. 23-24, the conference also introduced stringent health and safety protocols. Those were key to the Big Ten feeling comfortable playing this fall after initially postponing the season on Aug. 11. Purdue opens the season at home on Oct. 24 vs. Iowa.



The Big Ten requires players, coaches, trainers and other personnel connected to the team that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. The daily testing eliminates contact-tracing, which can debilitate a roster and cause games to be called off.

"I do think it's good," said Purdue junior running back Zander Horvath. "There's not contact tracing anymore since we're getting tested every day.

“And I think we know within like 20 minutes after you get your results back, too. So, I think what they're doing is very good. I mean, it's keeping us all healthy and keeping us from going out and getting COVID. So, I mean, overall, it's a good process. It’s going to help us in the long run.”

Daily test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Players who test positive for the coronavirus through daily testing require a follow up test to confirm diagnosis. It’s a process that comforts players knowing they are working in as safe an environment as can be provided.

“I would say it does,” said senior linebacker Derrick Barnes. “It makes me want to stay even more. It has eased us, especially knowing that (testing is) every day. I think it's great. Being tested every week was good and now we're gonna test every day. It's just a more positive vibe.”

If a player does test positive, he must undergo comprehensive cardiac testing and then be cleared by a cardiologist. The earliest a player can return to competition is 21 days following a COVID-19 positive diagnosis.

