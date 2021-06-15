Cross Watson's coach: Purdue getting 'smart, athletic' player
Mick Enders has developed some offensive linemen who have gone on to play FBS football. And the Portage (Mich.) Central head coach thinks recent Purdue commit Cross Watson is as good as any he has worked with.
"Cross is a good person," said Enders. "He has really developed. A great kid. Smart, athletic. He has a bright future."
Also a standout baseball player, Watson committed to Purdue on Saturday after a trip to West Lafayette. Interest had been picking up in Watson, who was hearing from the likes of Vanderbilt and Duke before pledging to the Boilermakers.
GoldandBlack.com spoke to Enders to learn more about Watson.
