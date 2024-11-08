Daniel Jacobsen ices knee after early exit vs. Northern Kentucky

Exactly one minute into No. 14 Purdue's Friday night game against Northern Kentucky, freshman center Daniel Jacobsen hit the floor with an apparent injury.

Jacobsen collided with a Norse player's forearm as he was dashing across the court in an off-ball move, and fell to the floor clutching his lower leg.



He was helped up from the floor and off the court by his teammates, and immediately went to the locker room. He walked gingerly, careful not to put any more than a light step of weight on his right foot.



When Jacobsen emerged with several minutes remaining in the first half, he did so in warmups and a large pack of ice wrapped on his right knee. He walked with the help of crutches.

Jacobsen reportedly has a swollen knot below his knee.



This story will be updated.

