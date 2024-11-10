Daniel Jacobsen is likely out for the season. What does it mean for Purdue?

Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen's season will likely come to a sad end just two games into the season.









Jacobsen started each of Purdue's first two games. His first game, Jacobsen showed enough, particularly late in the game, to allude to the potential Jacobsen has. Jacobsen is every bit of 7-4, with a wingspan that probably stretches further than that, while also possessing a unique mobility that allowed him to be a rim threat on offense and a shot blocker at the other end. In his first game, he scored 13 points, grabbed 7 boards, and had 3 blocks. He flashed everything that made him such a high priority target out of high school.













A minutes into his second game, Jacobsen would hit the floor after colliding legs with a defender and he would finish the night on crutches. The worst-case scenario has played out for a Purdue program that had done well to avoid major injuries over the last half decade.









Jacobsen was diagned with the fractured tibia, and that will likely end his freshman season before it ever really had a chance to begin.













Jacobsen's shot blocking will be what Purdue will miss most. Purdue has a lot of big guys behind Jacobsen, but none of them offer the rim protection Jacobsen has. Combine that with good hands, the ability to stretch the floor, and Painter will have to figure out what to make of a once crowded big man room.













So how will Purdue do without Jacobsen? Will another freshman fill the Jacobsen role? Will a senior step up?









Boiler Upload dives deep into what Purdue does now.



