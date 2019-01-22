MORE: Spring preview quarterbacks



David Blough has closed the Purdue chapter of his football career. Now, he is pursing a professional career. And he impressed at the Shrine Game last Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Blough connected on 10-of-15 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Georgia’s Terry Godwin II on 6- and 18-yard scoring tosses for the East squad. No doubt, he helped his NFL stock.

