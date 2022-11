Purdue's men's basketball program has updated the status of sixth-year transfer David Jenkins Jr. who sat out the season opener against Milwaukee. Jenkins Jr. who will be providing important back up guard minutes this season missed Tuesday's 84-53 victory over Milwaukee after suffering a black eye from practice that previous Saturday.



The injury is not feared to be serious, and they don't believe there was any structural damage. He missed Tuesday's game because of swelling to that right eye.



With a big game against Marquette next week, this will be an important last tune up for Purdue's roster to get some early season chemistry before going to Portland where a potential show down with Gonzaga awaits them.