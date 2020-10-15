GoldandBlack - Day 1 of Basketball Practice: Five storylines

Matt Painter's looking to guide this very new Purdue team to a turnaround season. (GoldandBlack.com)

After a bit of a head-fake on exactly when preseason practice would officially start, Purdue's back at it today, opening formal practice for the 2020-2021 season. The Boilermakers, of course, have been practicing for some time, as is the case every off-season these days. But today, things are cranked up a notch for a Boilermaker team looking to rebound from a disappointing season cut short last spring. Here are five major storylines around Purdue this preseason, and likely all season.

NEW AND YOUNG

Purdue has no seniors. Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern made that so by transferring out at the onset of the pandemic. It does have four juniors who've played a senior-class-type amount of basketball to this point in fourth-year juniors Sasha Stefanovic and Aaron Wheeler, and third-year players Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter. But those who've played — really played — for Purdue will practically be outnumbered by those who haven't.

True freshmen Jaden Ivey, Ethan Morton and Zach Edey are all pegged for roles right away for the Boilermakers, and redshirt freshmen Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman are too, making this a season in which Purdue will rely more on new players as much as they ever have in a season, 2007, 2012 and 2014 being a few examples of those similar.

FRONTCOURT FLUX

Purdue faces more frontcourt questions this season than it has in years. After enjoying a wealth of riches at center for the past several years, gone is the luxury of the Boilermakers having at least two proven players at the pivot. Trevion Williams is a standout and will be counted on beyond heavily, but Edey and sophomore Emmanuel Dowuona must be considered unknowns until proven otherwise, putting even more of an onus in all likelihood on the minutes load Williams can carry. Additionally, the forward position — a spot where its productivity has so often been inextricably linked to Purdue's success or lack thereof — is a toss-up. Wheeler is a veteran but coming off a disappointing season; Gillis is well-regarded, but inexperienced with a recent history of conditioning concerns, according to Painter. Morton, a guard primarily, could factor in here, too, should Purdue be open to four-guard lineups. Long story short: Purdue really would prefer to see its 4 men emerge and a reliable backup center come to light.

OFFENSIVE MATURITY

Purdue's guards will want to show they've grown from last season — many of them thrust into leading roles for the first time — and Williams will want to be more consistent and more assertive as the Boilermakers' acting "go-to guy." The Boilermakers struggled offensively last season, but not without flashes of brilliance, including several obliterations of very good teams in Mackey Arena. For there to be more of them, the guard play will likely need to be more authoritative and the overall decision-making much improved, especially in light of the fact Purdue will want to be aggressive pushing the ball up the floor. There's reason for optimism. Hunter, Stefanovic and sophomore Isaiah Thompson are more experienced now. Nojel Eastern and Jahaad Proctor take some considerable limitations offensively with them off last year's team. And Ivey and Morton are probably high-impact players right away — Ivey as a scorer, Morton as a passer and offensive presence — and Newman gives Purdue another potential shooting threat.

INTANGIBLES

To hear Purdue to tell it — or to have watched the games last season — it's evident that Purdue lacked leadership a year ago, and that void contributed to maddening inconsistency. There are no assurances whatsoever that such issues resolve themselves overnight, but Purdue's juniors hope to be part of the solution — Hunter and Stefanovic have been vocal in being eager to lead — while Gillis and Newman could provide competitive sparks, and Morton and Ivey may affect this team's complexion for the better with their personalities. Ivey is known to carry himself like a professional, and such work ethics have fared well at Purdue lately; Morton is revered as an elite teammate, if that makes sense.

DEFENSE