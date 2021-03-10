It all begins up front for an offense. Purdue knows that, which is why the line is a point of emphasis this spring. How good is the latest version of the line? It’s a question that has nagged Purdue for several seasons. The front still has something to prove, but there are more viable options that at any other time in the Jeff Brohm era. "We feel pretty good that we've got probably the most depth we've had since I've been here," said offensive line coach Dale Williams. The line must pave the way for a rushing attack that needs to improve after ranking last in the Big Ten each of the last two seasons. And it's about being more physical ... and nasty. "What being nasty in the run game means is moving the man across from us against his will, where we want him to go," said super senior tackle Greg Long. "We're trying to press everybody. We're not gonna take any BS from anybody. We're gonna take that man in front of us and put him in the ground. I'm gonna make big holes for our running backs." Williams knows the importance of amping up the run game. "The guys know that we've got to become better at it and we've emphasized it with each one of the offensive linemen, the tight ends, the running backs," said Williams. It's a whole group of guys that have got to get it done together. So, we have been emphasizing it." Story continues below video



How important is developing the line? Brohm promoted senior analyst Neil Callaway to a full-time position as assistant offensive line coach to help Willliams. The 65-year-old Callaway has years of experience, coaching lines at places like USC, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. He was Brohm’s line coach for two years (2014-15) at Western Kentucky. "Coach Callaway has just been really helpful," said sophomore center Gus Hartwig. "He knows so much about the game. He knows so much, there's nothing he hasn't seen. So, there's questions and he'll be able to answer them. Seeing him out there and being able to coach you up on the field has really helped out." Purdue is operating this spring without arguably its best lineman: Cam Craig. The sophomore guard/tackle is out recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in the first game of 2020. Last year’s starting center, Sam Garvin, also is out with injury. Still, there are plenty of options to work with this spring. One player the staff likes a lot is Tyler Witt, a grad transfer from Western Kentucky who reportedly is the strongest lineman on the team. Yes, Witt lacks ideal height (6-2), but the Joliet, Ill., native is a good bet to win the starting right guard spot. He made 43 career starts for WKU, where in 2016 he was recruited by Brohm. "He's played a lot of football, brings a lot of experience," said Hartwig. "He's seen a lot of stuff, so you can kind of tell that he'll see this and he can kind of play off it, like better than some guys who haven't really played as much. He's really physically super strong. He's the guy who will move a guy. He's really physical." Story continues below video

