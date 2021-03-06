RB King Doerue and the offense didn't enjoy a banner day. (Purdue Athletics)

Spring scrimmage No. 2 is in the books. The verdict: The defense had the upper-hand. That’s good news for a Purdue program that is undergoing a defensive overhaul with a new scheme and three new assistants on board—with a fourth set to be hired at the conclusion of spring practice on March 19. “Actually thought the defense had a good day,” said Jeff Brohm. “We have some guys flying around and making plays. I think we're making progress there. They're understanding a little bit more what we're trying to get accomplished. … So, progress was made there on defense.” Purdue ran close to 100 plays on Saturday morning inside Ross-Ade Stadium, with first-team offense battling first-team defense.

Spring drills resume on Monday. The Boilermakers have six of their allotted 15 spring sessions left, including a scrimmage to cap the spring season. Here are things to know from Saturday’s scrimmage:

The run game remains a work in progress

The rushing attack has been a point of emphasis all off season for an offense that has ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing each of the past two seasons. The reason for the continued struggles? Brohm says it’s a combination of things. “We've had some good practices in the run game,” said Brohm. “Today probably was not one of our better days. I wouldn't say it was anemic. We've still got to make strides there. We just got to get more consistent. Some days when you're not using the quarterback as a run threat, which we want to try to do a little bit more of that this year, it can get a little hairy.”

The run game needs to show more consistency. (Purdue Athletics)

Purdue is thin at defensive tackle and safety

Projecting starting tackles Anthony Watts, a super senior, and Lawrence Johnson, a junior, are out. Junior Brandon Deen has been one steady force on the interior. After that? “We are rotating quite a few guys on the inside and trying to get better there,” said Brohm. Who’s rotating in? “Bryce Austin is still a (redshirt) freshman,” said Brohm. “He has some promise, but he's just got to continue to work hard and learn how to play hard all the time and play with great leverage and to finish plays." Brohm also mentioned redshirt freshman Greg Hudgins, sophomore Steven Faucheux and juniors KJ Stokes and Jeff Marks. “That position just needs to work hard to improve,” said Brohm. “It's not our strong point right now. We are missing two of our starters that have played quite a bit. ... " At safety, Purdue is without projected starters in junior Cam Allen and sophomore Marvin Grant. "(Redshirt freshman) Sanoussi (Kane) has gotten nicked up a little bit and missed a little bit of time," said Brohm. "Zane Greene, a walk-on, has been back there. (Redshirt freshman) Ryan Brandt has been back there. "It's a thin position. There are some others that have played both corner and safety to get us through. But, yes, we are very thin there right now."

Quarterback is a three-man race

With senior Aidan O’Connell limited as he comes off foot surgery, Purdue has been getting an extend look at junior Jack Plummer, senior Austin Burton and redshirt freshman Michael Alaimo. “We'd like to be even more consistent with all three,” said Brohm. “We'd like to be a little more accurate with all three. But they've done some good things. And they're making improvement.”

Kicking concerns continue

Brohm said the special teams struggled in last Saturday's scrimmage. And, those struggles continued today. "We've made some strides since the last scrimmage," said Brohm. "But, today, we didn't kick the ball very well again. So, we're putting some pressure on them. We're putting them in game situations with pressure on it. "We tried to kick some game-winners. And, no, it was not one of our better days. We've got three kickers (redshirt freshman Edward Dellinger, sophomore Chris Van Eekeren and Oklahoma State sophomore transfer Ben Freehill) vying for the position, and all three need to work hard to improve, because we've got to make considerable strides there."

LBs Jalen Graham (middle) and Semisi Fakasiieiki (right) are part of a defense that impressed on Saturday. (Purdue Athletics)

Jeff Brohm on ...