Defense shows progress in second spring scrimmage
Spring scrimmage No. 2 is in the books. The verdict: The defense had the upper-hand.
That’s good news for a Purdue program that is undergoing a defensive overhaul with a new scheme and three new assistants on board—with a fourth set to be hired at the conclusion of spring practice on March 19.
“Actually thought the defense had a good day,” said Jeff Brohm. “We have some guys flying around and making plays. I think we're making progress there. They're understanding a little bit more what we're trying to get accomplished. … So, progress was made there on defense.”
Purdue ran close to 100 plays on Saturday morning inside Ross-Ade Stadium, with first-team offense battling first-team defense.
Spring drills resume on Monday. The Boilermakers have six of their allotted 15 spring sessions left, including a scrimmage to cap the spring season.
Here are things to know from Saturday’s scrimmage:
The run game remains a work in progress
The rushing attack has been a point of emphasis all off season for an offense that has ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing each of the past two seasons. The reason for the continued struggles? Brohm says it’s a combination of things.
“We've had some good practices in the run game,” said Brohm. “Today probably was not one of our better days. I wouldn't say it was anemic. We've still got to make strides there. We just got to get more consistent. Some days when you're not using the quarterback as a run threat, which we want to try to do a little bit more of that this year, it can get a little hairy.”
Purdue is thin at defensive tackle and safety
Projecting starting tackles Anthony Watts, a super senior, and Lawrence Johnson, a junior, are out. Junior Brandon Deen has been one steady force on the interior. After that?
“We are rotating quite a few guys on the inside and trying to get better there,” said Brohm.
Who’s rotating in?
“Bryce Austin is still a (redshirt) freshman,” said Brohm. “He has some promise, but he's just got to continue to work hard and learn how to play hard all the time and play with great leverage and to finish plays."
Brohm also mentioned redshirt freshman Greg Hudgins, sophomore Steven Faucheux and juniors KJ Stokes and Jeff Marks.
“That position just needs to work hard to improve,” said Brohm. “It's not our strong point right now. We are missing two of our starters that have played quite a bit. ... "
At safety, Purdue is without projected starters in junior Cam Allen and sophomore Marvin Grant.
"(Redshirt freshman) Sanoussi (Kane) has gotten nicked up a little bit and missed a little bit of time," said Brohm. "Zane Greene, a walk-on, has been back there. (Redshirt freshman) Ryan Brandt has been back there.
"It's a thin position. There are some others that have played both corner and safety to get us through. But, yes, we are very thin there right now."
Quarterback is a three-man race
With senior Aidan O’Connell limited as he comes off foot surgery, Purdue has been getting an extend look at junior Jack Plummer, senior Austin Burton and redshirt freshman Michael Alaimo.
“We'd like to be even more consistent with all three,” said Brohm. “We'd like to be a little more accurate with all three. But they've done some good things. And they're making improvement.”
Kicking concerns continue
Brohm said the special teams struggled in last Saturday's scrimmage. And, those struggles continued today.
"We've made some strides since the last scrimmage," said Brohm. "But, today, we didn't kick the ball very well again. So, we're putting some pressure on them. We're putting them in game situations with pressure on it.
"We tried to kick some game-winners. And, no, it was not one of our better days. We've got three kickers (redshirt freshman Edward Dellinger, sophomore Chris Van Eekeren and Oklahoma State sophomore transfer Ben Freehill) vying for the position, and all three need to work hard to improve, because we've got to make considerable strides there."
Jeff Brohm on ...
• The ends look like the strength of the defense. “(Junior George) Karlaftis and (senior) DaMarcus Mitchell and (junior) Jack Sullivan are the three top guys and are standing out and consistently make plays and wreak havoc in the backfield."
• LB Semisi Fakasiieiki "has done some good things," while fellow LB Khali Saunders "showed up a few times."
• CB Cory Trice has "done very good. He's definitely shown that he can be a force if he wants to. CB Dedrick Mackey's getting better."
• TE Payne Durham "has been consistent the entire camp and continues to just be really our team leader on the offensive side of the ball."
• WR TJ Sheffield has been "very consistent and been a playmaker in camp."
• WR Mershawn Rice "has done very well this camp and he keeps showing up. He's been able to stay healthy."
• LB Jalen Graham has has been "very consistent. He's one of our most experienced guys and it shows on the field, so he does a very good job."
• WR Maliq Carr "has shown that he can be a force. We just have to make sure we're getting the right routes to him, the things that he does best."
• OL Gus Hartwig has "got to continue to develop and get stronger. He likes football and he competes and he does a very good job."
• Auburn sophomore transfer LB OC Brothers "definitely has stood out, as well."
• Western Kentucky grad transfer G Tyler Witt has been "a good addition up front."
• WR Jackson Anthrop has been "steady."
• CB Geovonte Howard is out the rest of the spring after getting hurt last week.
