Defensive tackles coach Kelvin Green talks path to Purdue and more

New Purdue defensive tackles coach Kelvin Green has coached at just about every level in his career, spanning from high school to Division II Delta State, Arkansas and now in West Lafayette. Green was hired from Fayetteville to join Barry Odom's new staff with the Boilermakers, taking over the defensive tackles unit. Green spoke about his journey, what he's seen from his group during winter workouts, what he is looking for in recruits and more.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

On if anyone has stood out to him during winter workouts:

"I don't wanna say anyone has jumped out to me just yet. With defensive tackle position, a lot of things are going to be proven more on that field than anything else. We've got to see them push somebody, and it's good to see them pushing weight, and it's good to see them running and all that, but I mean that tail is going to be when they get on the field." "I mean, we have some depth and we have some guys, but it's yet to be seen what guys can do. We watched all the tape on the guys prior to, but you still have to see it yourself and see it on the field. So, we just got this wait and see approach right now, we got to see what these guys can do in spring."

How being a defensive coordinator at Delta State will help him at Purdue:

"Being a coordinator, to me, it should make you a better position coach. It should make you a better overall coach, working under Coach Scherer, being able to help wherever I can, but also knowing the stress that you know falls on him, and trying to make sure you alleviate any of those pressures by making sure your position is doing what they supposed to do. But also, it allows you just get to see it from all views. It's not just a d-tackle thing for me or a d-line thing. It's a big picture, like how we are putting this together. It's not a one sided thing. So I think that's the thing that helps. When you are DC, you stop looking from a tunnel vision. You start looking at things holistically and seeing how can we make things better as a whole?"

What he is looking for in the players he recruits for the position:

"I mean, I think we all have standards and things that we want to look for, but we need football players. We need really, really good football players. And I think that's the standard going forward. Make sure we got guys that love the game and want to play the game, and want to play the game the right way, and want to do it on and off the field, and want to do it for this university to have some to have pride when they play the game. I think those are the characteristics and things we really need in guys. Pride, playing the game. Pride, playing for that school. Obviously we want guys to have good size and good measurables as well, but we want guys to play the game the right way."

Why he decided to join Barry Odom's staff in West Lafayette:

"I mean, having a chance to work with Coach Odom, someone I believe was a true leader of men, was the thing that was most enticing. Then having the chance to just have my own room and get back to doing what I did prior to Arkansas, and that was the biggest thing, but this chance to be on the great leadership really was the driving force." "Having a chance to go to Arkansas and working under Coach Odom and work along with Coach Scherer. It was a blessing, an opportunity to be on a different leadership and learn, and to also be able to bring ideas and things that I had done prior to and so when I had opportunity to come here and be with Coach Odom, it was a no brainer. But that path of going from high school in Georgia to Division-II Delta State in Mississippi to Arkansas and now here has been a wonderful journey."

