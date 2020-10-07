The Purdue defense has plenty of questions as it churns toward the season-opener vs. Iowa in Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 24.

• How quickly will the scheme of new coordinator Bob Diaco be picked up?

• Is tackle Lorenzo Neal back to his former self?

• Who will be the end opposite George Karlaftis?

• Are the linebackers improved?

But the secondary? It may have the fewest questions. Co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter likes the depth--and potential--in the back end.

"I just think we got a good overall defensive back room," said Poindexter after practice on Wednesday. "Got a lot of guys that can play, guys that wanna play, guys that work a lot, guys that love football. So, we feel good about our group."

Poindexter says four players have been the primary safeties during the early stages of camp: sophomore Cam Allen, fifth-year senior Brennan Thieneman, redshirt freshman Marvin Grant and fifth-year senior Simeon Smiley. One player to watch: Allen, who says the game has slowed down for him after he turned heads as a true freshman.



"We are all competing, man," said Allen after practice on Wednesday. "That's what I really have to say about our squad. Coach Diaco brought in a good system for us to learn. ... "



Allen may have been the most impressive true freshman in the back-end last season. The 6-1, 200-pound Virginia native showed a penchant for delivering a big hit while making 32 tackles in 11 games.

"He's been in Big Ten games, which helps a lot," said Poindexter. "He has a lot of work to do. ... but he's working hard, like all the rest of them."

Grant is another player with potential. He saw action in three games in 2019, but a shoulder injury forced the 6-2, 210-pound Grant to redshirt. And, it was difficult to watch.

"It was tough," said Grant. "... Whatever role they need me to do, and I'm gonna do it."

Hard work and improvement are needed coming off a season in which the Boilermakers were 12th in the Big Ten in pass defense (243.8 ypg). And opponents completed 61.8 percent of their passes in 2019. Only one other Big Ten school allowed a higher completion percentage. Still, a veteran secondary offers promise.



"I think we have a lot of options," said Poindexter. "We have a lot of good DBs and I've got as much depth as we've had since we've been here. ... We got a few more practices here before we have to make any decisions."