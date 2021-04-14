Derrick Barnes' NFL draft stock is rising
Looking for a rising star among 2021 NFL draft hopefuls? Look no further than Derrick Barnes.
The Purdue linebacker turned heads at the Senior Bowl in January. And he opened more eyes with a strong pro day workout in West Lafayette in March. Now, Barnes is ready for his big moment in the NFL draft, which will be held April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news