Just over a year ago, you be hard pressed to find anyone who knew much about Purdue running back Devin Mockobee. The Boonville, Indiana native was buried on the depth chart and was off the radar for the Boilermakers.

After some injuries to the Purdue running back corps and an 78 yard outing against Indiana State, the walk-on tailback began to earn recognition with the Boilermakers. That eventually turned into Mockobee emerging Purdue's top option out of the backfield by season's end and nearly becoming the first running back to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark for the program since Kory Sheets in 2008.

Now, everybody knows the Mock Train.

The breakout star was then put on scholarship on head coach Ryan Walters' first day on the job in December and was expected to solidify himself as one of the best backs in the conference in 2023. However, those expectations admittedly got to the redshirt sophomore.

"Definitely think starting off the season I was definitely in my head a lot. Expectations got to me a little bit," Mockobee said on Tuesday.

The result? A spell of fumbling issues that spiraled into Mockobee losing his bell cow role out of the Boilermakers' backfield. The typically sound running back coughed it up three times against Syracuse, then had a lost fumble against Wisconsin and Illinois in the following two games.

The ball security issues had Mockobee scratching his head, as he had just two all of last season. Along with having a hard time dealing with the expectations coming off a breakout campaign in 2022, Mockobee also thinks defenders are attacking him differently this season.

"It's kind of hard to comprehend, like, why's that keep happening? Obviously, you look at the defensive guys and how I was playing last year, a lot of the guys are coming back. They're trying to tackle the ball and not just me," Mockobee said. "So really just have to put more focus on that."

Mockobee took a step in the right direction against Iowa, rushing for 89 yards and a score in the Boilermakers' loss. It was his highest rushing total since week two, when he had 95 yards against Virginia Tech and interestingly enough, his last game without a fumble prior to Saturday. He credited the bounce back performance to simply going back to the basics.

"Just fall back on fundamentals and really just play my game instead of trying to do too much. I was trying to do too much and then, you know, things happen," Mockobee said. "I'm starting to get more relaxed and just play my game."

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell recognizes the ball security issues of his running back, but also thinks Mockobee has been doing some good things with the ball in his hands this year.

"He kind of had some bad luck early just with putting the ball on the ground but other than that, like anytime he has the ball, he's just hard to tackle," Harrell said.